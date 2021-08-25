Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STC opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at $23,875,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 104.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 155,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

