Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 call options.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $451.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 107,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.