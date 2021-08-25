Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 call options.
Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $451.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 107,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
