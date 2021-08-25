Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Fox Factory Call Options (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 733 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,337% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 19.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.