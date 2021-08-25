Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Advance Auto Parts Put Options (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,669 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the average daily volume of 1,816 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAP. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113,885.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

