Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,338 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.