Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

BMRN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.52. 922,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

