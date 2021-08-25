Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 774.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 27.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 499,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $87,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.36. 289,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,469. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

