Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Masimo by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.58. The stock had a trading volume of 177,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,339. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $287.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.83.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

