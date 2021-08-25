Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. United Bank increased its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.49. The company had a trading volume of 501,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,934. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.91. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

