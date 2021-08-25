Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Reaches $423.45 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Storj has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $423.45 million and $71.43 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00050016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.87 or 0.00792208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00099621 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

