Streamr Tops One Day Volume of $27.89 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $129.68 million and $27.89 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00786568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00101582 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 871,516,347 coins and its circulating supply is 776,838,173 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

