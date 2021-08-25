Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

ETR SAX opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 58.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €67.71.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

