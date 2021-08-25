Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,225 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBBP shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

