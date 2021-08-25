Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $271.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.47. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.