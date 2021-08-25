Stryve Foods (SNAX) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 29 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -48.14 Stryve Foods Competitors $8.65 billion $1.05 billion 3.04

Stryve Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 353 1222 1248 33 2.34

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.55%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Stryve Foods rivals beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

