Stuart M. Grant Purchases 50,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.15.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
