Stuart M. Grant Purchases 50,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.