Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of The AES worth $51,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The AES by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The AES by 73.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The AES by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in The AES by 17.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 157,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AES stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

