Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of ON Semiconductor worth $43,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

