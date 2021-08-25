Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $40,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SBRA stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.