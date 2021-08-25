Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 61,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $49,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

