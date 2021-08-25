Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 54,528 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,528 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $53,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.