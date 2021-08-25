Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $45,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

