Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$34.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SU stock opened at C$23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

