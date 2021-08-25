SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 444.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SunPower by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

