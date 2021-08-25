Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading Down 0.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

