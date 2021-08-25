SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $18.57 on Friday. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

