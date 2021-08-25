Switch (SWCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2021 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

8/6/2021 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Switch stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,207,334 shares of company stock worth $25,451,973. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Switch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 561,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,598 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

