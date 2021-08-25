Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $9.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.