Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.78.

SYY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. 86,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

