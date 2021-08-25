Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.64 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $156.64 million and $7.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00363025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,898,378 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.