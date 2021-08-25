Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 506,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,065. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

