Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 431,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,944. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 187.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 121,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

