Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider James Fazzino Acquires 70,345 Shares

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider James Fazzino bought 70,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.52 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$247,614.40 ($176,867.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

