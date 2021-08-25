TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 498.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 904.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

