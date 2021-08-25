TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 107,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.98 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

