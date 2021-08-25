Telcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.81 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $31.81 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.92 or 0.00781189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00100064 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,227,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

