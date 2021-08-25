TenX (PAY) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and $943,713.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.00781851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101330 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

