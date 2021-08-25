The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

BNS opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

