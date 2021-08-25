The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$87.00 at TD Securities

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 24,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

