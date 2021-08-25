The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

