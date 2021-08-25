The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 4,500 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

