The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $4.89. The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $100.43. 1,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.91. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

