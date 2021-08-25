The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Critical Survey

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares The First Bancshares and Carter Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.73 $52.51 million $2.21 17.76 Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 1.94 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

The First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 27.24% 8.99% 1.09% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The First Bancshares and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

The First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than The First Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats Carter Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.