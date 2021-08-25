The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 22nd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

GDV stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.