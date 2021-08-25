The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 22nd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
GDV stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
