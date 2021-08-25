The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange to a hold rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $7.62 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.