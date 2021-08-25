The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 261,682 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

HHC opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.