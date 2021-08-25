The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $556.47 million and approximately $250.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $698.62 or 0.01450385 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.