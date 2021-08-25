The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $1.12 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.82 or 0.00026529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,764,973 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

