Theravance Biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,125% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $20,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

