TheStreet Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to D

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AHCO stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after buying an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $107,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after purchasing an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

